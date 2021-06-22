God’s Crooked Lines: First Images

First images of ‘God’s crooked lines‘.Barbara lennie Y Eduard Fernandez lead a cast in which we will also see Loreto Mauleon, Javier Beltran, Pablo Derqui, Fede Aguado Y Bald Oleander.Warner will release the film in Spanish theaters in 2022.

Oriol Paulo, director of ‘The body‘(2012),’Setback‘(2016) and’During the storm‘(2018), returns to the big screen with’God’s crooked lines‘, adaptation of the prestigious novel of the same title signed by Torcuato Luca de Tena in 1979.

Barbara lennie will play Alice Gould, the protagonist of the story who is admitted to a psychiatric hospital to follow the track of a case in which she works. Eduard Fernandez will play the director of the center, Samuel Alvar.

“The main reason for making the film was to get into the world of Alice Gould, from respect for the classic and with the freedom to dream about it with Bárbara Lennie,” said Paulo, who also signed the script with Guillem Clua, playwright and screenwriter winner of the National Dramatic Literature Prize in 2020.

The cast is completed by faces known as Loreto Mauleon (‘Homeland’, ‘The secret of Puente Viejo’), Javier Beltran (‘The laws of the border’, ‘The innocent’), Pablo Derqui (‘The invisible line’, ‘The hunt. Monteperdido’), Fede Aguado (‘Sea of ​​plastic’, ‘The plague’) and Bald Oleander (‘The minimal island’, ‘The author’).

Nostromo Pictures, Atresmedia Cine and Filmayer produce the film that will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures Spain in Spanish theaters in 2022.

This is the official synopsis of ‘God’s crooked lines‘:

“Alice, a private investigator, enters a psychiatric hospital simulating paranoia to gather evidence of the case in which she works: the death of an inmate in unclear circumstances. However, the reality she will face in her confinement will exceed her expectations and she will question her own sanity. An unknown and exciting world will unfold before her eyes. The course of events will take her from detective to suspect in a master clue game where nothing is what it seems. “

