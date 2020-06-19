Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although a few years have passed since its release, Injustice: Gods among Us is one of the most remembered fighting games of recent times by fans of the genre and especially by those who are enthusiastic about DC Comics characters. Once in a while there are times when companies give to offer games or free content and a few moments ago it was confirmed that this NetherRealm title is available on Xbox for free.

Twitter celebrity Wario64 reported via his account that Injustice: Gods among Us was available for free on the Xbox online platform. The best part of it is that you don’t need to have an Xbox LIVE Gold subscription, so it’s not part of the Games With Gold program or anything like that. That said, at LEVEL UP we immediately went to the Xbox Market in Mexico to corroborate the information and we can say that it is real, at least at this time.

That said, if you are interested in having a free digital copy of Injustice: Gods among Us, which you can enjoy on Xbox 360 and Xbox One thanks to the backward compatibility program, we suggest you do it immediately since it is not known how long it will be available at no cost. Also, it is important that you pay attention to the weight of the file, which is more than 7 GB, since you could get confused and download the demo.

What is Injustice: Gods among Us?

This is a fighting game starring DC Comics heroes and villains and developed by NetherRealm, the home of Mortal Kombat. This title tells an interesting story where the sense of justice and crime seem to be confused with the events that take place in his narrative.

