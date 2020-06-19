Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive surprised Xbox 360 and Xbox One users yesterday by giving away copies of Injustice: Gods Among Us. However, the same did not happen on other platforms, so it was thought that it was something exclusive to Xbox.

Fortunately, this changed today, as Warner Bros. Interactive confirmed that it is a promotion for several systems. For this reason, you can also get a free copy of Injustice: Gods Among Us on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Injustice: Gods Among Us will be free for a limited time

The companies will be giving away free copies of Injustice: Gods Among Us for a limited time. The promotion is now available for the rest of the platforms, so you can go to the PlayStation Store to get the Ultimate Edition of the title.

If you are a PC player, then you must go to the game page on Steam and claim your copy at no cost. We recommend that you do so as soon as possible, as the promotion will end in a few days.

Warner Bros. Interactive will offer the gift on all platforms until June 25. So your last chance to get Injustice: Gods Among Us for free will be next Thursday. The title is not offered free for PlayStation 3 or PlayStation Vita.

Be a hero while playing with friends and family. Injustice: Gods Among Us is available for free now on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and PC until June 25! #playathome #playtogether pic.twitter.com/8KP8nOJC9D – WB Games (@wbgames) June 19, 2020

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition gives you access to all content in the base game. As it is an improved version, you will also have the opportunity to get 6 additional fighters, 30 special skins and 60 new missions from S.T.A.R Laboratories.

NetherRealm’s latest title is Mortal Kombat 11, which is out now for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. Here you will find more information about him.