One of the segments that has registered the greatest growth in recent months due to the global context that we all know is videogames, and one of the marketing resources that have stood out in this period of time is promotions. An example of this is what he did this week Warner Bros. with Injustice.

The video game division of the entertainment company announced that its title Injustice: Gods Among Us It would be available to fans for free, for a limited time.

A title not only for video game fans

In accordance with various specialized media in the sector, the creation of NetherRealm Studios (creators of Mortal Kombat) about characters from the universe of DC Comics It is one of the most outstanding titles in recent years for the gaming experience it offers.

It is not only because of the number of characters that can be chosen as Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Harley Quinn and Joker, among others; In addition, due to the gameplay it is very agile and because they can engage in fights full of spectacularity, but without leaving the essence of the comics.

The point is that Warner Bros. announced through all of its digital channels that Injustice: Gods Among Us (released in 2013) is available for free. June 19-25, for all platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and PC.

According to published information, the game is available in digital download is the Ultimate Editio, which includes all its DLC, extra characters and skins, among other additions.

Be a hero while playing with friends and family. Injustice: Gods Among Us is available for free now on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and PC until June 25! #playathome #playtogether pic.twitter.com/8KP8nOJC9D – WB Games (@wbgames) June 19, 2020

A way to generate engagement

The announcement is interesting because, although it is not the first title of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment., It did before with LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, comes within days of speculation that AT&T (owner of WarnerMedia) is considering the possibility of selling to its gaming division.

However, and regardless of whether or not this movement can occur, the company should not miss the opportunity to reinforce engagement with fans through one of the most common marketing actions in these months, such as releasing by limited time to some titles of great projection; Activision, Ubisoft, among other renowned firms, has done so.

In the case of Injustice, it is a video game franchise that has important alliances for its marketing strategy, in particular with licensing to generate a large number of branded products; the alliance with Samsung for the Galaxy S7 is an example of this.

Finally, it is a good opportunity to reach a greater number of audiences. In this regard, it is enough to recall data from Verizon Media, which point out that since March of this year sectors such as entertainment, streaming, sports content and news, have grown significantly, but in the case of video games it stands out because it has It had a growth of 44% both in its formats for PCs and for mobile devices and consoles.

