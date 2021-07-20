Godoy Cruz debuts with a win and the Argentine League has seven leaders

Godoy Cruz closed the first day of the Argentine League this Monday with a victory against Banfield by 2-1 and became leader along with the other six teams that won in the debut: Estudiantes de La Plata, Lanús, Patronato, Newell’s , Colon and Hurricane. The Mendoza team fell 1-0 due to a goal by Milton Caraglio in the first minutes of the second half.

Bruno Laws scored the 1-1 and then Rosario Central, who was playing a little better, suffered the expulsion of Rodrigo Villagra. Godoy Cruz took advantage of the numerical superiority and Ezequiel Bullaude made the second with ten minutes remaining.

In the other game played this Monday, Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero and Banfield drew 1-1. Banfield’s players took the lead in the first half thanks to a goal from one of their most important players, midfielder Giuliano Galoppo.

Milton Giménez, from a penalty, scored the equalizer at the end of the first half. Tango Giménez and Drill midfielder Alejandro Cabrera had to leave the field due to injury. Cabrera was only 14 minutes on the court.