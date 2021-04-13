Godo: If the elections were tomorrow, no Republican would beat Trump

April 12, 2021 April 13, 2021

This Monday, in an interview for the program Say it Here with the Community of José Pernalete, the Republican analyst, Fernando Godo assured that “whether the Democrats like Trump or not, the immense number of Republican voters would support him in the next elections.”

He also affirmed that the fault of everything that happens in the Republican party lies with the same people who make up the party, since they have not done what corresponds to them in their opinion.

“You can’t say you’re a Republican and act like a Democrat,” he added.

Godo stressed that Americans see Trump not as a politician but on the contrary, they see him as a person who can understand the needs of the people.

