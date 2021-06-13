‘Godfall’ is coming to PS4 on August 10

E3 2021. The great video game fair continues to lavish news and after downloading Ubisoft and waiting for the next major players to appear on the scene, Xbox and Bethesda, there are individual ads as attractive at first glance as that of Godfall, one of the new generation titles that aroused the most interest since its existence became known.

Now, the news about Godfall that its developer, the American Gearbox (Half-Life, Brothers in Arms, Borderlands) transmits to us, the main one at least, comes to deny one of the first and most outstanding news with which the game from the beginning: there is no exclusivity for PlayStation 5 that is worth. A fact that the company itself had advanced since then, but that did not seem to have been taken into account.

In any case, Godfall launches also for PlayStation 4 It does not detract from the title, but quite the opposite, although we will have to see the optimization they achieve for a game that was supposed not to be limited by the resources of the previous generation of consoles. In fact, the exclusivity referred to consoles only, since Godfall was also released for PC (Windows), although it is only available on the Epic Games Store.

A) Yes, Godfall coming to PlayStation 4 on August 10 And it will not do it without more, but accompanied by a free update and a paid expansion, both with different content with which to expand and enrich the game experience. Of course, all of this will also be available for the PlayStation 5 and Windows versions on the same day.

But if there is a novelty of Godfall that may interest consolation gamers, it is the cross play between PS4 and PS5, with Gearbox’s promise of fluidity no matter what platform it runs on. We will have to see it, yes. As we will have to see the result of bringing Godfall to the previous generation of consoles, because in the presentation video the news is given, but not a single fragment of it reflects it.