Goddesses of beauty! Alexa Dellanos and Lyna Pérez unite charms

Goddesses of beauty! Alexa Dellanos and Lyna Pérez join charms | Instagram

Really beautiful! The successful and beautiful Alexa Dellanos and Lyna Pérez surprised their followers by combining their charms with a truly spectacular result. The stars of Instagram they posed together for the camera and more than that; They even filmed behind the scenes to show off their reunited beauty on social media.

Like all goddesses, the daughter of Mirka dellanos and the beautiful Lyna decided to appear for Internet users with swimsuits of the same color, but quite different. Each one with their own style, they chose very different models of outfits, but both showed a lot of their prominent and famous anatomies.

In the Instagram stories, a video transcended in which these beautiful women show off together with a beautiful friend in front of the mirror, something really attractive to the pupil of these women’s fans.

It may interest you: Like Barbie !, Daniella Chávez basks her charms with little

In the images, Alexa is shown facing the mirror, while Lyna and her friend apparently continue to arrange their outfits to look really beautiful and Perez can be seen in other angles. When observing these two women together it becomes more than evident that “there is something for everyone”, because although both are beautiful, Dellanos is more voluptuous than the pretty one. Lyna perez.

This union makes visible that they are not only famous and beautiful, but also that both Alexa Dellanos and Lyna Pérez are quite generous and not at all envious because by entertaining their audience they do not limit themselves to showing the beauty of other women as well.

It may interest you: Beautiful and in blue !, Maribel Guardia outshines Miss Universe

SEE LYNA AND ALEXA TOGETHER AND SPECTACULARS HERE

By revealing these previews, Internet users are more than eager for these Instagram stars to show the final result of this photo shoot, which will definitely capture millions of visits on social networks.

Both Alexa and Lyna are more relevant than ever on social networks, where they have become big stars thanks to their freedom to dress and share their beauty in tiny outfits, in addition to showing their lifestyle.

It may interest you: Championship silhouette !, Kylie Jenner contains the most essential

Dellanos is shown with a much more serious personality on Instagram, unlike Lyna, who does not stop modeling, playing and dancing on social networks, free and natural like a beautiful girl turned woman.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

With their more than 6 and 3 million followers respectively, Lyna and Alexa, have become influencers on Instagram and each of their photographs and recordings reaches millions in just a few minutes.