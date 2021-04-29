Goddess !, Salma Hayek sweeps Penelope Cruz in a swimsuit | Instagram

The beautiful Salma Hayek once again steals the sighs of her followers thanks to her photography on social networks, but this time the Mexican actress not only dazzled with her enormous beauty but was more generous and also shared that of the beautiful Penelope Cruz.

The producer shared a couple of photographs where you can see her and Penelope Cruz in white swimsuits, looking like all goddesses, this on the occasion of the birthday of the Spanish actress.

Salma Hayek took advantage of her Instagram account to congratulate her colleague once again and to delight her followers with these beautiful women in white, both sporting a more than spectacular anatomy.

In the photographs, Penelope Cruz wears a fitted white swimsuit with some details and lace, posed like a professional in front of the camera with her hair up and showing off her curves and legs in all their splendor.

Meanwhile, next to the Spanish one you can see the beautiful producer of Monarch With a white two-piece swimsuit that showed even more of Hayek’s physique, her flat stomach and her cirvilinear figure were exhibited to the maximum in the photograph. The protagonist of Frida obviously looks younger and has a fresh haircut that makes her look really beautiful.

Women in white, still celebrating the magnificent Penelope Cruz who had her birthday yesterday !! #tbt. Women in white. We continue to celebrate the birthday of the wonderful @penelopecruzoficial that was yesterday #bff @salmahayekfanspage, wrote Salma Hayek along with the photographs.

ADMIRE THESE BEAUTIES HERE

This publication was shared so painfully 6 hours ago on the official Instagram account of Salma Hayek and has exceeded 500 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The beloved Penelope did not hesitate to respond to Hayek’s gesture and commented on the image with many hearts, while the followers of the Hollywood star took advantage of the comment box to congratulate Cruz and flatter the beauty of these two icons on the screen.

The beautiful Hayek often shares photos of moments in her life, they may be celebrations or not a special day, but she always seeks to make the Internet users’ day special with some content to be closer to them.

Salma Hayek has become an influencer with her more than 17 million followers on Instagram and recently attracted everyone’s attention by celebrating the actor’s Oscar with Anthony Hopkins.

The curious note about Hopkins, who was asleep while winning the award, made news; then came the video in which the beloved actor and Salma celebrated with dance steps one more achievement of the famous actor.

The Mexican is one of the few that has managed to shine in Hollywood thanks to her beauty and talent, many are now comparing the beautiful Eiza González with Hayek, could she actually achieve such great success?