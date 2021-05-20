Goddess of the galaxy, Kylie Jenner shares art about herself

Goddess of the Galaxy, Kylie Jenner Shares Art About Her | INSTAGRAM

A few hours ago the beautiful model, businesswoman Y socialite, Kylie Jenner showed that she loves it when her fans make a work of art about her and this time it was up to an illustrator who dedicated himself to drawing the young woman as “Goddess of the galaxy”.

That’s right, the famous young woman shared an image created by one of her fans in which she appears with a galaxy background and she is drawn with her most recent white and black outfit, highlighting of course her cute makeup while putting a hand to his face.

The beautiful image is quite good and it shows that it was created with a lot of love by one of his most loyal followers, who dedicated a lot of time so that the results were optimal in his piece of entertainment and surely at this moment he is very happy with that she herself shared it in her stories.

And is that imagine creating a drawing of one of your famous favorites And that she herself shares it on her official Instagram profile is practically crazy that can generate joy in any of her loyal fans.

In addition to this striking story, she also placed some that became the center of attention quickly, thanks to the fact that she does not wear a single drop of makeup on them and that seems a bit strange about a young woman who is dedicated to selling them, without However, all this was with the aim of promoting that his online store has a very interesting promotion.

So it is if you buy something in your Web page and meets the requirements that is to buy more than $ 50 you will receive the small version of her clarifying oil for the face one that you put together on the skin and makes exquisite results and that she tested herself in a couple of videos.

There is no doubt that the businesswoman knows very well how to manage her social networks and at the same time share promotions in such a natural way that her fans do not even realize, in fact, her face is so pretty that it really generates that concern among many users who already want to be able to try their lightening oil.

In addition to that, Kylie Jenner also has new surprises in store for her other Kylie Cosmetics store, where she deleted all the photos from her Instagram and is preparing a very special announcement that will be made soon.

Surely these days we will receive the announcement and it will be one of the most important of the year for her because in truth she has been trying every day to be able to impress social networks with the newness of her brand that comes with all the attitude to continue being one of the richest businesswomen in the world.

