Goddess of lace !, Celia Lora shows off in front of the camera | Instagram

More than a goddess! This is how the spectacular Celia Lora wore when showing her anatomy in lace. The star of MTV She showed off in front of the camera for social networks in an exquisite black lace bodysuit and modeling how her followers love to appreciate her.

The daughter of the leaders of the TRI She showed herself as she likes, her curves becoming the protagonists of the images and playing with her hair, giving an even more attractive touch to the short video she shared on her Instagram stories.

Celia Lora exposed her shapely legs and accentuated her small waist and curvy figure in the striking lace garment. Netizens applauded that she shared her beauty with them once again.

The Boss of Acapulco Shore recently surprised YouTube users by confessing very personal things about her life, mainly, what it is like to live with her parents, Chela and Alex Lora. Already in the past Celia had spoken about how “demure” they are despite what many would think.

The actress shared that when she posed for the first time for a famous men’s magazine, her mother’s reaction was not very positive and she was quite upset; however, for her it was a dream come true.

Celia lora she confessed that she had been viewing these magazines since she was 16 years old and dreamed of being one of those attractive girls who stole sighs from men and women; so being considered to become one of those women, she didn’t think twice.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTIFUL CELIA HERE

Celia’s obvious physical changes have been a topic of conversation for many; However, what has placed her in the position she currently has is not her physical attractiveness but her irreverent personality.

Lora has become one of the main stars of Acapulco Shore, where her appearances always attract a greater number of spectators, who assure that an “outside clothes” of Celia Lora cannot be absent in each season.

Many people were fascinated with the previous season of the MTV show as the boys traveled to Mazatlán, Sinaloa to be part of the carnival and live multiple adventures in Sinaloa.

The boys did not miss the opportunity of partying nights and above all, of a pool with nothing on it, a chapter that caught the eyes of all viewers and that very few will be able to forget.