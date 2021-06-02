Goddess in blue !, Salma Hayek models in plunging neckline | Instagram

Beautiful and huge at 54 years old !. The beautiful Salma Hayek shone to the fullest with a spectacular blue dress that highlighted her charms with deep necklines.

The Mexican actress She shared on her official Instagram account a behind-the-scenes look at the Variety photo shoot in which she can be seen really beautiful and stunning. For the occasion, Salma Hayek Jimenez she chose a very elegant dress with a pronounced neckline at the front and on the leg, leaving much of the famous Hollywood woman in view.

The mother of Valentina paloma He accompanied the elegant dress with transparent dark stockings and the shoes were left over, as the former telenovela star on Televisa sat on a piece of furniture to pose like a professional.

The originality of the images was given by giving some air on her hair, giving a really fresh look to the recording and the photographs.

Salma Hayek shared the images on May 23 and they have had more than 2,700,000 views on the famous social network. In the description of the publication, the producer also specified that the images were from behind the scenes of Variety.

Salma Hayek’s comment box was filled with emojis of hearts and faces in love, Hayek’s followers could not resist filling the famous with compliments. Monarca’s producer has become an example that age is just a number, since at more than 50 years she looks like a young girl.

Hayek has revealed that botox is not an option for her and her beauty secret is actually washing her face with rose water to hydrate it. He also confessed that the worst secret they have given him is to put on Botox and that fortunately, he did not take it.

The photographs of the also influencer show how good she looks even without makeup, or with little clothes, since she does not feel sorry for sharing images in small swimsuits.

Internet users love the actress’s birthday, since in addition to celebrating her, they end up being the ones who receive a gift, since she generally shares photographs in which she shows a little more about herself.