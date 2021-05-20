Goddess! Dorismar does a session in a small red outfit | Instagram

The beautiful actress Dorismar does not have a day that does not surprise her millions of followers on social networks where she has driven more than one crazy, because at her age she has a body of envy for millions of women in Latin America.

As usual, Dorismar once again managed to grab the spotlight and let everyone carefully observe her coquettish and spectacular figure.

And it is that more spicy than ever, Dorismar was seen in this tight set of lace in a red tone that reveals an exquisite figure, exciting locals and strangers with her style.

Passion is a chronic emotion. I wait for you in my 0.F with many photos and videos that you will love, link in the bio, “the actress wrote in the publication.

This is how the beautiful one model made everyone stop looking at her later charms, as she tugged on the lace to reveal a little more.

As expected, this photograph made a great impression among users and so far it has more than 34,000 likes and endless comments from its followers.

It should be noted that the Argentine model is one of the most risky when it comes to showing off her figure, since she boasts it without hesitation and splendidly reveals the result of her exercises.

The truth is that the playmate originally from Argentina never ceases to amaze those who circulate through their social networks, where they are too complacent when sharing their content.

On the other hand, the program “Hoy” continues to be one of the favorites of the public, since the latest project they are carrying out has turned out to be fair and square: “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”.

And now, this production is joined by the famous Dorismar and Fernando Sagreeb as the new challenging dance partner, according to the journalist of the shows Alex Kaffie.

This is how the Argentine model and the former participant of “Reto 4 Elements” will compete against Lourdes Munguía and Brandon Castañeda, and Michelle Vieth and Emir Pabón for the first place.

It should be noted that the last broadcast of “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy” the Peruvian-born host, Laura Bozzo, again starred in a scene on live television and this time she spoke out against and very much in her style, against the ex-wrestler “Latin Lover”.

During his performance together with actor Carlos Benavides, it seems that they did not do their best for lack of rehearsal.

However, she was not able to accept the gladiator’s comment, who asked them for respect and against holding a dialogue and accepting the point of view “The people’s lawyer” called Latin Lover “fifí” and “strawberry”.

Dora Noemí Kerchen, better known as Dorismar, is an Argentine model, playmate, actress, television presenter and singer, who participated as host of the American television program, Caliente from 2000 to 2006.

It is worth mentioning that he worked first in Argentina and in 2000 he moved to Miami and in that same year he began working on the program El gordo y la flaca on the Univisión network.

Then in 2002, photographer and filmmaker Frank Kleriga made his first calendar for him in Los Angeles, California, with the art direction of Yullisa Rivera and Penthouse photographer Alec Middleton.

Among the photos, he posed without any garment next to one of the singer Ezequiel Peña’s horses at his ranch in Rialto, California.