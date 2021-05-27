Goddess Canales gives a sinful take of her curves in a top and a thong

Everytime that Goddess Canales decides to show off his figure on Instagram, his more than 1.2 million followers rave about praise. On this occasion, the singer and actress presented a short video from the privacy of a room and caused a furor on social networks.

In the clip, the Venezuelan appears sitting on a bed, while with the camera of her cell phone she gives a sinful shot of her voluptuous curves, using a tight top and a tiny black thong that barely covers her intimate area.

It should be noted that, in just a few hours, the publication of the also star already had more than 30,000 views and 400 comments from fans who did not take long to highlight her figure.

“What a great body of this woman 😍”, “Very rich all that 🔥🔥” and “The most beautiful and sexy mommy in the world ❤️❤️🌹”, are some of the compliments that they wrote.

As if that were not enough, Diosa Canales also uploaded some photos and another video where she modeled in a hot sports outfit, to show how she trains by walking up the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia.

With her back to the camera, Diosa Canales exhibits her entire rear

