The arrival of God Wars: The Complete Legend Nintendo Switch allowed us to enjoy God Wars: The future past (2017) with many new features … such as the New Game + option, new stories, unpublished dungeons or some additional endings. Just to mention some of its differentiating aspects. It’s been a while since its initial release. However, what better way to celebrate your third anniversary than with a new video.

The Japanese developer Kadokawa Games, a subsidiary of the Kadokawa Group and responsible for the game that this news is about, has just published a new video on the occasion of the third birthday since God Wars was released on Japanese territory. The video in question, just over two minutes long, brings us a gift of new theme song, unpublished to date, which, as it could not be otherwise, we share with all of you below:

See also

What did you think of the promotional video that we just showed you? Did you know about the existence of God Wars: The Complete Legend in the hybrid of those in Kyoto? Just in case, we leave you with the analysis we had the pleasure of preparing in NextN so that you can get an idea of ​​what this complete edition of the famous tactical role title can offer you. We are waiting your comments.

Source

Related