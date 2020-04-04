Singer and actress Thalía captivates us with her beautiful looks at the “Premios lo Nuestro” gala

Thalía looked very beautiful and sensual as she made her triumphal entry into the awards ceremony of ours, overflowing glamor and brilliance, throughout the night we were able to enjoy her different looks since she was the presenter.

A night full of many emotions where he was able to share with great celebrities and great friends, he had the honor of giving the Lo Nuestro Award to the “Musical Legacy” for the Mariachi genre to Alejandro Fernández for the first time.

For this installment she wore a silver jumpsuit outfit with sequins, a very deep V neckline and a Giannina Azar cape, which made her look elegant and in turn very risque, always highlighting beauty.

Thalia presents the award to Alejandro with much affection and admiration, for her long career, full of praise and recognition, and together they say goodbye and leave the stage.

In social networks the followers of the beautiful Thalía make comments, highlighting all the attributes because without a doubt it is observed that she takes care of her figure. How beautiful!

