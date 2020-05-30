God saves his miracles for your worst moments. | Pexels

God saves his miracles for your worst moments. I remind you now, when maybe you feel desperate for a situation that it has gotten out of your hands, when you feel that nobody can help you and that the worst is yet to come.

It’s easy to get lost in a situation, feel bad as a result of the actions of others who did not consider what they would cause in us, for love we worry, we grieve, and even give so much, that despair arrives and widens the void of uncertainty.

Have you talked to god I ask this because many times we feel alone with a big problem, that nobody listens to, nobody understands, nobody knows what we are going through, but God does. He sees you, hears you, and he just waits for you to ask for help to act, remember: for him there are no impossibles, no matter what the world says, God can do everything.

Time may pass and still God does not forget what you have askedBut he knows when to give it to you, when you understand more, when you value it more, when you even make a decision change and understand more of what happens. It is simple, God always has good plans for you, but for this you need to trust, believe and wait.

The prayer of the just, his power and God’s answers

God saves his miracles for your worst moments because he wants it to really be a good thing for you, because he wants you to understand the importance of trusting and believing, it is not a plan B, it is not “in case everything fails”, he wants to show you that it should be your first option and that no matter how difficult show everything, one, two, or as many times as necessary for you.

There will be times when God will say no, where you might even question why it doesn’t give you what you ask for, but you must understand that for him there are only two options, give you what you ask for or exchange it for something better, It doesn’t matter if you understand later, his answers always come and you know it in your heart.

God saves his miracles for your worst moments, to let you know that he loves you, that he listens to you and that never leaves you alone.

