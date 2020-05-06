Leticia Calderón and Yadhira Carrillo (Instagram)

As has happened on some previous occasions, the actress Yadhira Carrillo responded to statements by Leticia Calderón.

The common point between the two remains the lawyeror Juan Collado, because he is the current husband of Yadhira and is the father of Leticia’s children.

Upon arrival at North prison To visit Collado, who has been in prison there since July last year, Yadhira was questioned by the Suelta la Sopa program.

They asked him what he thought of recent statements by Calderón to the effect that Collado had never really been a father figure to his children and that he had never even celebrated Father’s Day with them.

Yadhira Carrillo has not stopped visiting Juan Collado in the Reclusorio (screenshot / YouTube Ventaneando)

“The children never partied with him. I used to buy a gift from the children and we would give it to them when we could, ”Calderón told De Primera Mano.

“There is only one father figure, it is their father and they do have a father, but a male figure, first of all there is my father, my brothers, Alex in particular, who is closest to them, my assistant who helps me in certain things and, therefore, nothing else, “he added.

So, when Carrillo was referred to those statements by her husband’s ex, the actress and businesswoman only replied:

“The only thing I can tell you is that God is so great that God puts each person in his place at the right time

Yadhira Carrillo said that her relationship with Collado has been strengthened (IG: yadhira_carrillo / leticiacalderonof)

Without ever mentioning Leticia’s name, Carrillo insisted on her idea. “I have absolutely nothing to say. God is the one who puts things in their place, it puts each person in our right and precise place and when we need it the most. ”

Already in the past it was clear that each one has a very different version of their coexistence.

Last October, for example, Yadhira assured that Juan had a very close relationship with Calderón’s children, Carlo and Luciano. “He misses them so much, he always sees them, he always saw them, he took them to school, that is, he was always in contact with the children.”

Leticia Calderón and Carrillo have very different versions of what happens with Juan Collado and his children (Instagram)

But Calderón, visibly upset, responded relentlessly to Carrillo in an interview with Despierta América.

“For the first time I am going to say it and had never made a statement about this. But it does bother me deeply that other people invent ”

He denied that Collado frequently lived with the children and also pointed to Carrillo for trying to use them.

“Carlo once told me‘stop using me, I don’t want you to use me‘. He feels used when people say that he comes every day and that he takes them to school every day and that he was always here, when they know it is not true. ”

Wedding anniversary

In the midst of the difficult situation facing her husband, accused of money laundering, criminal association and fraud, Carrillo has stayed at the foot of the canyon next to him, since he has never stopped visiting him.

Yadhira Carrillo, the woman married to Juan Collado. (Photo: @yadhiracarrillo)

And indeed she revealed that she remarried him and celebrated his wedding anniversary a few weeks ago.

“I brought him chocolatitos, I brought him some details, things that I did to him and there we go… in life you do not know what will happen to you, if illnesses, death, this type of things that you do not ask for and that are not sometimes deserved, but that you have to live in life and the most important thing is to get up, stay and Being able to get ahead, for me that is the most important thing and, if God allows us, it will always be that way, ”he explained.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Yadhira Carrillo revealed unpublished details of her meeting with Luis Miguel

“I do not mind getting infected”, Yadhira Carrillo will continue to see Juan Collado in prison despite the COVID-19

“I will not abandon him”: Yadhira Carrillo remarried Juan Collado in prison