After what Batman: Arkham and Marvel’s Spider-Man accomplished, there seems to be a better path for high-quality superhero video games. After the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the idea of ​​a video game by one of its heroes, apart from the one made in Square Enix, has been around the industry, and recently Cory Barlog, director of God of War, indicated that he would like make a Hawkeye game.

In response to a question from Jonathon Dornbush, the editor of IGN, who asked his followers to reveal what their future favorite superhero video game would be and the studio they would like to see done, Cory Barlog, director of God of War, noted that I’d like to make one from Hawkeye. In this sense, the creative considered that, according to his taste, the best comic book story to make it video game would be the one in charge of Matt Fraction and David Aja, where the duo of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, superheroine in charge of the arc, are present. and arrows in Young Avengers-

https://t.co/XmP1Vonf0Z pic.twitter.com/DS9Yww8tqK – Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) May 16, 2020

Obviously, the fan comments did not wait, nor did the comparisons with God of War and the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, so it was not long before they asked if Kate Bishop would be a playable character, to which the creative replied yes. . Similarly, when it comes to voice acting, Cory Barlog mentioned that Shannon Woodward, an actress known for her role as Elsie Hughes in Westworld, could voice Kate Bishop.

Finally, the director of God of War ended his participation in the dynamic by noting that the Hawkeye video game, if it were a real project, would be done by Santa Monica Studios.

