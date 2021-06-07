“God helps those who wake up early” has a scientific basis

Changing your sleep pattern in just one hour reduces the risk of serious depressive disorders

Popular wisdom often offers us good advice that, sometimes, ends up converted into sentences, popular phrases or sayings. It should come as no surprise that these sayings, forged over the years and accumulated experience, always have their point of reason or even that they bring new approaches to an already familiar topic. These days a team of researchers from the University of Boulder, Colorado, has published in JAMA Psychiatry an extensive genetic study that supports the famous proverb “who gets up early, God helps.”

Thanks to different previous observational studies we know that night owls are more likely to suffer from depression than early risersRegardless of how long they sleep, however, there are still many open questions about it. In this relationship between time and mood, one of the most repeated questions in consultation by patients is how much we should change our sleep patterns … the answer is a little. “We discovered that waking up a little earlier by going to sleep just one hour earlier is associated with a significantly lower risk of depression”Explains Professor Celine Vetter, one of those responsible for the article.

The work is also one of the most extensive and detailed that has been published so far and has analyzed data from more than 840,000 people to conclude that waking up earlier can reduce the risk of major depression by 23%. This data confirms a previous study from 2018, conducted with medical personnel from different hospitals in the United States, which showed that “early risers” were up to 27% less likely to develop depression over the course of four years. The new article published these days represents “one of the strongest evidence so far that the chronotype (the propensity of a person to sleep at a certain time) influences the risk of depression” and is also one of the first studies in quantify what time change is necessary to obtain a clear influence on mental health ”.

Working with such a large sample size is not the only challenge researchers have faced. Previous studies were based on small groups, used low-point questionnaires or did not take into account environmental factors that can influence both sleep time and mood, with the risk of unbalancing the results. The researchers went to different biomedical databases (ADN 23 and Me or UK Biobank) that included extensive questionnaires and detailed information on the sleep patterns of hundreds of thousands of people and analyzed them using a method called “Mendelian randomization” that uses genetic variants. to determine whether an observational association between a risk factor and an outcome is consistent with a causal effect. This element of the study is crucial since in this type of work, where the mood disorders themselves can be the cause of altering sleep patterns, there is a risk of confusing relationship with causality.

According to these databases, approximately one third of the subjects surveyed define themselves as early risers, 9% are night owls and the rest are at various points in between. The researchers crossed these data with genetic information and medical records on diagnoses of major depressive disorder to discover that each midpoint of sleep an hour earlier (either between bedtime or waking time) corresponded to 23% less. risk of major depressive disorder.

Since waking up earlier is always more difficult, the suggestion is that if someone goes to sleep normally at 1:00 am, they could advance their routine and go to bed at midnight. A simple gesture with which you could achieve a reduction in the risk of severe depressive disorders of up to 40%.

