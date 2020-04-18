Glauber Rocha was 25 years old when he took God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun to the Cannes competition in 1964. It was a visceral year for Brazil, which two years earlier had won the Palme d’Or, the only one in the history of the country’s cinema, with O Pagador de Promessas, by Anselmo Duarte. In French, the title was La Parole Donnée, The Pledged Word.

What year! In Brazil, the military coup had taken place. At Côte d’Azur, two films, Glauber and Nelson Pereira dos Santos, Vidas Secas, imposed Cinema Novo internationally. THE aesthetics of hunger. Nelson won the critical award – his first; there was another, 20 years later, for Memórias do Cárcere -, but the official jury, chaired by Fritz Lang and integrated, among others, by Geneviève Page and René Clement, preferred to attribute the Palme d’Or to the en-sung musical by Jacques Démy, The Umbrellas of Love / Les Parapluies de Cherbourg.

Just to remember, Anne Bancroft, for Grow and Multiply, by Jack Clayton, was the best actress and Saro Urzi the best actor, for Seduced and Abandoned, by Pietro Germi, both awards granted ex-aequo. Anne shared hers with Barbara Barrie, from One Potato, Two Potato, from Larry Peerce, and Urzi with Antal Pager, from Pascsirta / Andorinha, from Laszlo Ranodi. The jury also gave a special posthumous prize to the Polish Andrszej Munk, who had died during the filming of The Passenger and the film remained incomplete, with the missing parts filled with photographs. Young, beautiful, blonde Catherine Deneuve sang Je Vous Attendrai Toujours, but it was a lie. She did not expect Nino Castelnuovo, and it was the drama at Démy. Sérgio Ricardo also sang – Give it up, Corisco! and the raw black and white images were excruciating. Othon Bastos, like Corisco, whirled in front of the camera. Manuel and Rosa, Geraldo Del Rey and Yoná Magalhães, run forever through the backlands of memory. It falls, he follows until the images of the sea enter, fulfilling the prophecy – “The hinterland will become the sea / And the sea will become the hinterland”.

In France, God the Devil won the title of Le Dieu Noir et le Diable Blanc. The Black God and the White Devil. Dry Lives, for the record, was Sécheresse. Glauber was young, from Bahia, wealthy. He had already stood out as a critic in Salvador, had made his first feature, Barravento, with beautiful images, but a little loose as dramaturgy. God and the Devil went a step further, and what a step!

Glauber, drinking at the source of the cordel, critically turned to the cangaço myths. He adopted the bipolar structure that would continue with Terra em Transe and The Dragon of Evil against the Holy Warrior, with which he won, in Cannes, the director’s award in 1969. (Glauber would also receive the special jury award for the short documentary Di Cavalcanti, in 1977.) Deus e Diabo tells the story of the cowboy Manuel, married to Rosa. Disposable of his small property, he lives on the road. He joins the blessed Sebastião, the black God, and finds no answer to his longings. Join the band of bandits from Corisco, the white devil. He becomes violent, participates in looting. Corisco is chased by Antônio das Mortes, the cangaceiro hunter played by Maurício do Valle. Manuel also does not identify with this universe and starts the race to the sea.

If cinema, as art, opens a window for understanding man, and the world, God and the Devil creates scenes that have become emblematic in the definition of a Brazilian identity on the cinema screen. An admirer of Sergei M. Eisenstein – and his theories of montage – Glauber created his Odessa staircase on the pilgrimage to Monte Santo. A scene of love and sex, to the sound of Bachianas, by Villa Lobos, echoes forever in the imagination of the film buff.

And there is the confrontation of Corisco and Antônio das Mortes. “Give yourself away!”, ‘I don’t give myself up, no, I just give myself up in death, with a parabellum in my hand. “Following these immortal verses, the chorus over the hinterland turns into the sea. Glauber died in 1981, still young, at 42 He left his mark on Brazilian cinema and politics, loved controversies, created many, and left a dilemma for his admirers. What is the biggest Glauber? God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun or Earth erm Trance? You may not have to choose. Are two undisputed classics of the history of Brazilian cinema.

‘God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun’ in streaming:

Watch the trailer “God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun”:

See too:

Criminologist analyzes classic Criminal Minds videos

.