Gobert, Simmons and Green, head of the NBA’s First Defensive Team

Jun 15, 2021 at 6:09 AM CEST

. / New York

The French pivot Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award, also led the First Defensive Team, which was released this Monday by the NBA. Two other players who were finalists for the Defender of the Year award, the Australian guard Ben simmons (Philadelphia Sixers) and power forward Draymond green (Golden State Warriors) were also among the 10 players named to Defensive Teams of the Year. Gobert, who claimed his third Defensive Player of the Year award last week, and Simmons, who finished second, were the only two players to be named on the 100 ballots by the global panel of sportswriters asked to vote on each of the league’s individual seasons. Joining them in the defensive first team were Green, the point guard. Jrue Holiday and the Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpoby the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert and Simmons were followed in the vote by Green (80 first team votes, 96 total), Holiday (65 first team votes, 92 total) and Antetokounmpo (43 first team votes, 92 total).

The Second Defensive Team of the Year featured Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard, as well as two more groups of teammates, guard Matisse Thybulle and Cameroonian center Joel Embiid (Sixers) and forward Jimmy Butler and the center Bam Adebayo, of the Miami Heat. In a strange quirk, Adebayo and Butler finished tied for sixth place, getting an identical 37 votes from the first team and 37 votes from the second team, while Embiid was eighth, Thybulle was ninth and Leonard finished tenth.

The top vote-getters among those who didn’t make either team were Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, who got four first-team votes and 35 overall. He was followed by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who received five first-team picks and was on 19 ballots; and the also number five of the Atlanta Hawks, the Swiss Clint Capela, who was included in the second team in 36 ballots.

For Gobert, who regained his accolade as the league’s Defensive Player last week, this is the fifth time in a row he has been named to the First Defensive Team, while it is the second time in a row for Simmons and the third time for Antetokounmpo. Green has now built six fully defensive teams (four first, two seconds), while Holiday was named to the first team for the second time in his career in his first season at Milwaukee. Leonard, meanwhile, has now done it seven times (including three first-team picks), the most of any player named to either team this season. Butler now has five picks, while Embiid has done it three times, Adebayo two and Thybulle did it for the first time.