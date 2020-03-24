Gobert reveals details about his health with coronavirus

The life of Rudy gobert has changed markedly after being diagnosed by coronavirus And not only in terms of his health, but also the social perception of his character and the criticism he has received from some colleagues for underestimating the pandemic. The French pivot made an update of his evolution through social networks, noting that he had lost his sense of smell and taste and that he had spent four days without smelling anything.

Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing?

