Last Wednesday night, former president Mário Gobbi used his social networks to reflect on Corinthians’ financial crisis. A member of an opposition current and a critic of the management of Andrés Sanchez, he must be the main name to run for president against the candidate of the situation in the election scheduled for the end of November this year.

Gobbi has not yet confirmed his candidacy, but he promised to think about the requests of his peers to return to the command of Timão, as he himself published in a Facebook post last week. It is worth remembering that the officer served a term between 2012 and 2015, and then left the club’s daily routine. Recently, the launching of his name as an opposition to the Renewal and Transparency group, of which he has been part, has gained strength.

Mário Gobbi returned to reflect on the financial situation of Corinthians (Photo: Alan Morici)

Assuming an opponent role in this election year, mainly on his social networks, Gobbi shared last Wednesday some numbers about the financial statement of the club for the year of 2019. For that he was based on a report of the consultant José Carlos Passaretti, consultant finance, which the former president calls “our friend”.

– Reflection on the accounts. Many tell me about the finances of the club and the delicate moment. Our friend José Carlos Passaretti did a study and I leave it here for debate. What will we do and how is it resolved? Does everyone understand that the moment is to focus and face the problem head on? – says the post.

The video starts with the following sentence: “Why Corinthians can collapse financially”. After that, the material continues with a series of comparisons between figures for 2018 and 2019, showing how relevant the increase was in each of the items pointed out: bank debt, interest expenses and annual deficit. Check out the video below.

May 20, 2020

May 20, 2020

Recently, in a live, the director said he feared the return of a new “Dualib Era” at the club, which for him is no longer having its main democratic, popular and freedom roots. This all made him think of going back to Corinthians’ political life, in order to prevent a certain segment from taking over. In his tenure the club had some of its greatest achievements, such as the Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup, both in 2012.

