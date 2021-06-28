GOAT to the Olympics: the amazing Simone Biles will command the United States gymnastics team in Tokyo 2020



Biles will be looking to add more Olympic gold medals to his record.

Photo: Jamie Squire / .

GOAT, for its acronym in English: the greatest of all time. We talk about Simone biles, gymnastics legend just 24 years old. The American completed the qualifying process of her country as the best gymnast, which helped her secure her place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“I just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart. This is just the start of the dayBiles wrote on Twitter.

I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart 🤎 this is just the beginning of the journey! – Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 28, 2021

Biles had a combined score of 118,098 points, beating Sunisa Lee’s 115,832 points. One of the best routines achieved in the tournament by Simone Biles has already exceeded one million visits.

SIMONE BILES 🤯 GOAT (via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/YqUmV2HTyw – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2021

During the first day of action, Biles wore clothing allusive to the aforementioned nickname. Footwear with the image of a goat, which in English is said “goat”. A play on words that brings us to the main premise: it is the greatest in its discipline.

. @ Simone_Biles rocked the GOAT slides last night 🐐 pic.twitter.com/p6pvdFKO7j – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 26, 2021

Biles suffered on the second day of the qualifying tournament: he fell off the bar and broke down in tears for not having had a performance at the level of what he has accustomed us to. However, it was enough with an excellent day 1 to have practically in the stock market the quota to Tokyo 2020.

Simone biles She will be the leader of the United States women’s gymnastics team, which is made up of Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner and of course, “GOAT” Biles.