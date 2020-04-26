The world of football is arrested, but not Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who trains in Sweden with Hammarby, the club he co-owns. The AC Milan player, whom his club is waiting to prepare for a possible resumption of training in Italy, played the first friendly match of an internal tournament, organized with the satellite club of IK Frej, playing in the 3rd Swedish rung. And Ibrahimovic found a way to score, with a t-shirt that read: “I am strong today”. Zlatan Ibrahimovic pure juice.

Too nice to Malmö, Zlatan?

Asked at the microphone of the Discovery channel that broadcast the meeting, Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the controversial destruction of his statue in Malmö, finally withdrawn. “They can do what they want. I played for Malmö FF and I did what I did for this team even if I was not welcome at the start, even if nobody wanted me. Even though I got caught on my first contract. Despite all that, I chose to help this club. My feeling is that I was nice. Much too nice … “

Zlatan: “Jag var inte önskad, jag var inte välkommen, jag har gett Malmö FF 100 miljoner kronor, då ska man vara tacksam” pic.twitter.com/mtRN261OcQ – Dplay Sport 🇸🇪 (@Dplay_Sport) April 24, 2020

“Continue to Milan? We’ll see…”

Ensuring that he intended to return to Italy to fulfill his contract, the Swede gave an update on his future. “I have a contract with Milan at the moment so we have to first see how things end there, if they end elsewhere (the Serie A championship is suspended). I have always said that I want to play for as long as possible. But I want to bring something to the team, not just be a guy who plays because I am who I am. I belong to a team, I have to be efficient, so we will see. “