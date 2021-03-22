Goals result summary of the match Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional in the Betplay League 2021-I

When it seemed that for the first time it was going to be a boring, classic match between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional, it ended up being a great game and the visitors took the three points from the El Campín stadium.

There is nothing to talk about the first half, except an arrival of Jéfferson Duque who was diverted, but the complement had all the dyes and controversies of the great game that Colombian professional football has.

The first controversy of the match was when the VAR called the central judge for a possible red card for Andrés Llinás for a foul against Alex Castro, but in the end the judge Carlos Betancurt decided only to yellow him.

With 10 minutes remaining, Cristian Arango put Millonarios ahead, after an excellent center from Omar Bertel and the striker arrived at the appointment to hit the header that put the accounts 1-0.

However, the joy did not last long as three minutes later, an excellent center from Yerson Candelo ended in a spectacular header from Baldomero Perlaza to make it 1-1.

And when everything was thought that it was going to be that way, at 93, an excellent move by Atlético Nacional ended in a goal by Vladimir Hernández who was left alone in front of the goalkeeper. In the end, the VAR validated it because it was thought to be out of place, but by millimeters it was enabled.