Goals and highlights Spain – Poland

06/19/2021

On at 23:18 CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

Everything is happening to Spain in this European Championship in 2021. A rugged concentration, with the positive for Covid-19 of Busquets, a debut against Sweden in an irregular field without luck against the goal and a second game against Poland in which Morata did score, but this time it was Gerard Moreno who was frowning from the penalty spot in the action that could mean 2-1. The selection has no choice but win over Slovakia on Wednesday so as not to depend on several carambola and be a better third.

ESP

POL

Spain

Unai Simón, M. Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Rodri, Koke (Fabián, 67 ‘), Pedri, Gerard Moreno (Sarabia, 67’), Morata (Oyarzabal, 85 ‘) and Dani Olmo (Ferran Torres, 61 ‘)

Poland

Szczesny, Jozwiak, Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek (Dawidewicz, 84 ‘) Puchacz, Moder (Linetty, 84’), Klich (Kozlowski, 55 ‘), Swiderski (Frankowski, 68’), Zielinski and Lewandowski

Goals

1-0, Morata (24 ‘); 1-1, Lewandowski (54 ‘)

Referee

Daniele Orsato (Italian). TA: Pau Torres (80 ‘), Rodri (95’) / Klich (36 ‘), Moder (56’) and Jozwak (59 ‘), Lewandowski (94’)

Incidents

La Cartuja Stadium, 13,000 spectators

The Poles surprised from the beginning with a very high pressure. It was difficult for La Roja to feel comfortable on the field and Klich shot high in it a notice that forced the team to release urgently. After a robbery by Dani Olmo with a subsequent dry pitch it gave way to a script more in line with what was expected with the Spanish team dominating in the opposite field.

Luis Enrique’s Spain does not speculate and that always carries some risk. Jordi Alba, very fast, endured a heads up with Lewandowski for a vital recovery shortly before the first goal of the national team in the Eurocup arrived. Gerard Moreno, the only novelty in the eleven and constant generator of danger from the right wing, was gaining ground with his cuts until shooting and Morata, in the small area, put his foot to take the ball into the net. The línier annulled the goal of course offside in the first instance, but the VAR acted immediately to validate the goal. Spain finally saw the door after 114 minutes and with his most questioned player.

La Roja had from then on a few minutes in which he played with some comfort and was able to extend distances with a foul by Gerard Moreno from the edge that licked the post. However, the Spanish offensive vocation continued to generate some gaps that Poland tried to take advantage of.

Polish post before the break

Swiderski bothered a lot from the right and starred in two great scares. In the first he anticipated Unai Simón to finish off and, in the second, he connected a cannon shot that crashed into the post and Lewandowski, in the rebound, forced . goalkeeper to pull out a prodigious hand to avoid the tie.

Spain joined the give and take and also caressed the goal in a break from Jordi Alba with a center towards Gerard Moreno, whose first shot went to the side of the goal.

If the first part ended up animated, the second was really entertaining. Poland had to lift the game because with the draw it was eliminated and at a key moment it found its great star. Lewandowski had the trade to lightly push Laporte, hammer with his head and put the tables. The referee ignored the possible lack of the Bayern striker.

Gerard Moreno misses the penalty

Spain had reaction power and only two minutes later, Gerard Moreno took a penalty for a stomp, which was detected by the VAR. Gerard himself executed the maximum penalty, but he crashed it on the post and Morata did not hit the empty goal rejection. Misfortune crossed the road again.

The game calmed down thereafter with only one chance by Morata on a cross shot. The changes, with Fabian, above all, gave fuel for the final stretch. Spain had approaches, as in a messy play between Sarabia and Morata, but it lacked a clarity that no longer came.