Goals and highlights of the Netherlands – Scotland (2-2) friendly match

06/02/2021 at 11:53 PM CEST

EFE

Netherlands suffered to get a draw (2-2), against a Scotland plagued by casualties, in a friendly in which the team of Frank de Boer made several unforgivable mistakes back and missed Virgil van Dijk.

HOL

ESC

Netherlands

Krul; Dumfries, Timber (Berghuis, 69 ‘), De Vrij (L. De Jong, 85’), De Ligt, Wijndal (Van Aanholt, 69 ‘); De Roon, Wijnaldum (Gravenberch, 31 ‘), Frenkie de Jong (Klaassen, 31’); Weghorst (Promes, 69 ‘) and Memphis.

Scotland

Gordon; Tierney (McKenna, 69 ‘), Hendry, Cooper (Gallagher, 61’), Robertson (Taylor, 69 ‘); Armstrong, McGregor, Turnbull (Gilmour, 81 ‘); Forrest (Fraser, 61 ‘), Dykes (Nisbet, 61’) and Christie.

Goals

0-1 M. 11 Henry. 1-1 M. 17 Memphis. 1-2 M. 64 Nisbet. 2-2 M. 89 Memphis.

Referee

Vitor Ferreira (Portugal). TA: De Ligt (42 ‘).

Incidents

Friendly match played at the Algarve Stadium.

The central of the Liverpool he watched from the stands the successive mistakes of the Dutch defense. The selector Frank de Boer you’ll need to polish it to the max in the next week and a half to avoid making a fool of yourself in the Eurocup. The “Clockwork Orange & rdquor; he was saved from embarrassment thanks to two goals from Memphis Depay, the second on the edge of the final whistle.

De Boer introduced a couple of surprises in the starting eleven, as he put the forward Wout Weghorst, who has only worn the orange shirt four times, and made his debut defender Jurrien Timber. Likewise, he opted for a 5-3-2, a drawing that he has hardly used in the last year.

Under the sticks was Tim Krul, goalkeeper of the Norwich City that is disputed with Maarten Stekelenburg the title for the Eurocup. The goalkeeper of the Valencia Jasper Cillessen, ruled out for the continental tournament due to its contagion by covid-19.

Frenkie de Jong Y Georginio Wijnaldum they played only the first half hour of play, some changes the coach warned about before the game in order not to overload them. When the “Clockwork Orange & rdquor; attacked, De Jong he stayed a few meters behind to safeguard his position, a more defensive role than that usually shown at the Camp Nou.

Scotland for his part he appeared in the friendly without five of his usual men, –Marshall, O’Donnell, Hanley, McGinn Y Adams-, who stayed in Alicante, the city where the selection is concentrated for the Eurocup. Steve Clarke drew a 4-3-3 on the grass, debuted the midfielder from Celtic David Turnbull and left on the bench Scott McTominay, of Manchester United, already Billy Gilmour, of Chelsea, as both played last week the final of the Europa League and the Champions League respectively

The first goal of Scotland It was due to a glaring error of Netherlands on a goal kick. Krul He served short and the pressure of the forwards forced Matthijs de Ligt to get rid of the ball with a long pass that Depay could not control. The ball fell into the boots of Hendry and the forward of the Celtic, with a low shot, he beat Krul.

He despaired From Boer from the band, that the failure of their own was not explained. It was not the only time that the “Orange& rdquor; had problems when leaving with the ball played. The advanced lines of the Scottish attackers, added to the imprecision of the defense, made the seconds lose several balls.

Fortunately for the Netherlands coach, the reaction from his men was almost instantaneous. Six minutes after the Scottish goal, Georginio Wijnaldum he broke through the Scottish defensive line and headed back an aerial pass. Depay, from the edge of the area, he did not let her bounce and finished off with a volley with his left to the base of the post, in a beautiful execution that added the tables on the scoreboard.

The second part started like the first, with Countries Low dominating ball possession but without creating dangerous chances. After minute 60, Clarke He introduced a triple change with which he hit the mark.

The origin of the second goal of Scotland was on a counterattack. Andy Robertson He headed down the left wing at full speed and put the ball into the small area, where they should have been From Roon or From Ligt. In his place was center forward Kevin Nisbet, who hadn’t been on the pitch for two minutes, and scored at pleasure.

The goal served so that the “Oranje & rdquor; take out the claws. First it was a shot of Depay, then another of Quincy Promes and then another of Go Aanholt which forced goalkeeper Gordon to put in a good hand. The sevillista Luuk de Jong He entered for the last five minutes, although he did not get a prize.

When it seemed that the encounter was resolved, Depay did another of his own. Scotland caused an unnecessary foul on the edge of the area and the forward of the Olympique de Lyon took care of the free kick with a good shot of thread to the side where he was Gordon, but the goalkeeper made the statue. The 2-2 rose to the scoreboard and avoided the embarrassment of the Netherlands, who will have to hurry to correct their mistakes before the start of the Eurocup