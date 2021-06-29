Goals and highlights Croatia – Spain

06/28/2021

On at 20:51 CEST

Jordi Gil – Copenhagen (Special Envoy)

Spain qualified for the quarterfinals of Euro 2021 in a match that enters the history of the competition through the front door. More could not be asked for. Goals, comebacks, emotion and a final Spanish victory in extra time by a scandalous 3-5.

CRO

ESP

Croatia

Livakovic, Juranovic (Brekalo, 73 ‘), Vida, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol, Brozovic, Modric (Ivanosec, 113’), Kovavic (Budimir, 78 ‘), Vlasic (Pasalic, 78’), Petkovic (Kramaric, 45 ‘) ) and Rebic (Orsic, 66 ‘)

Spain

Unai Simón, Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia (Pau Torres, 71 ‘), Laporte, Gayà (Jordi Alba, 77’), Busquets (Rodri, 100 ‘), Koke (Fabián 77’), Pedri, Ferran Torres (Oyarzabal, 88 ‘ ), Morata and Sarabia (Dani Olmo, 71 ‘)

Goals

1-0, Pedri, own goal (20 ‘); 1-1, Sarabia (37 ‘); 1-2, Azpilicueta (56 ‘); 1-3, Ferran Torres (76 ‘); 2-3, Orsic (84 ‘); 3-3, Pasilic (92 ‘); 3-4, Morata (99 ‘); 3-5, Oyarzabal (100 ‘)

Referee

Cunyet Cakir (Turkish). TA: Car (83 ‘)

Stadium

Parken Stadion, 30,000 spectators.

The Croats changed their usual style and fell back, leaving the initiative to the national team. Spain found another party like the one in the first phase in which it had to fight against a wall. It was about having patience and looking for the bands, where Gayà came on the lane in a surprising way for Jordi Alba and the other change was on the right with Ferran Torres who replaced Gerard Moreno.

La Roja paused and waited for the right moment to filter the passes. This is how Sarabia’s first chance came with a whiplash to the side of the net and, above all, with a masterful pass from Pedri to Koke, who totally only threw at the feet of goal Livakovic. Espñaña was thrown and Morata badly headed a Ferran Torres center that was a gift.

The misfortunes were happening in the opposite area and a worse one arrived in the own one. Pedri passed a ball back from the center circle, took effect and Unai Simón, confident, did not stop the ball, which was introduced unstoppably into the goal. A catastrophic accident that gave air to Croatia without asking.

Spain was touched by such an incredible mistake and Croatia was able to do more damage. Vlasic, forced by Eric Garcia, shot to the side of the goal and Kovavic commanded high in a Balkan double occasion.

Decisive Sarabia

Luis Enrique made the decision to switch to the wingers and the decision could not have been more successful. Ferran Torres was placed on the right and Sarabia on the left, both with a changed leg to have a better shot projection. In this way, in a confusing play, Gayà shot dry, the goalkeeper pulled out a strong hand, but the ball went to Sarabia, who broke it with his left foot and, after touching Livakovic’s face, went to the squad. A stubborn goal.

Spain came to rest relieved and, in addition, Unai Simón had a good intervention coming out with his feet against Vlasic to go to rest with greater confidence.

Croatia saw that if they stayed so far behind they would suffer a lot in the second half and advanced their pressure line. ANDspaña is a specialist in dodging lines with his passing game And although it sometimes carries risk, it turned out well. In one of these breakup, Azpilicueta started until the three-quarters zone, he yielded to Pedri, who continued striking until he found Ferran Torres, who crossed sweetly and Azipilicueta himself, who had followed the play, headed the net.

Unai, from villain to hero

The score against led Croatia to launch in a whirlwind and Unai Simón redeemed himself from his mistake with a close-range save from Car and a heads-up with Kramaric, although the goal would have been annulled for offside.

La Roja struggled and had a hard time controlling a rival with a lot of heart and who never gives up. The forces also wavered and Lucho, for example, had to replace Gayà with ramps by Jordi Alba. Dani Olmo missed a Vaseline against Krameric that could settle the clash and Croatia threw the rest.

A play full of faith and quality from Modric allowed a lucky shot from Orsic that Unai took off behind the goal line. The hawk eye validated the goal. Thereafter a Croatian torrent arrived and, in the second of the six-minute discount, Pasilic got up more than anyone and tied with an unappealable head.

And it was Morata!

The party went to extra time with a selection that seemed on the brink. Unai Simón was the hero in extra time with an insane save against Orsic on goal and defeat was chewed in the Parken. However, the scriptwriter of this game was going. Morata, the target of criticism, jokes and even threats, won a ball hung by Olmo and hit him with all his soul with his left foot to mark the fourth Spanish goal.

The game took another turn and the Spanish reaction was so furious that Olmo escaped to the right again, he saw only Oyarzabal, who placed the fifth before reaching the overtime break.

The Croats burned their last cartridge with an occasion of Budimir and they already lowered their arms. The stick avoided Olmo’s sixth in a finally placid final that leads Spain to play the semifinal on Friday in Saint Petersburg.