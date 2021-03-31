Goalless in Playoffs: Haaland showed his human side

He arrived really on fire with the goal in the first days of the World Cup Qualifiers in Europe towards Qatar 2022 and left dry, without goals and with criticism. This scenario had not been experienced before Erling haaland in his career in clubs and national teams.

For the first time in his career, the Norwegian striker went unmarked in three straight games in an official competition. He started against Gibraltar, Turkey and Montenergo and did not know how to break the networks.

Norway they won two games and lost one, benefiting this time from goals from Alexander Sørloth to score six points. The Leipzig striker scored the first of the 0 – 3 win against Gibraltar and scored the only goal in the 0 – 1 win over Montenegro.

Haaland played 225 minutes on the FIFA date and did not score, nor did he assist. And if we add the last games he had played with his team, the scoreless streak rises to four.

Figures that totally contrast with what accumulates in the 2020-21 season: 33 goals in 31 games for Borussia Dortmund. He only stopped scoring in 12 games and never went more than two in a row without billing.

Haaland: “I have to climb several steps”

After beating Montenegro 0-1, Erling Haaland was self-critical about his individual performance in matches for the Norwegian national team.

“I have several steps to climb. If we want to have a chance, we must do our best. It is important to analyze how I can improve in the national team. I have to look inside myself and see what things I can do better, ”he told Norway’s TV2.

He missed several goals and acknowledges that having Ståle Solbakken in coaching has made things difficult for him as he is new to the national team. However, he does not take it as an excuse, he showed his most self-critical side.