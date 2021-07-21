Goalkeeper Sergi Puig completes SD Ponferradina’s goal

The Catalan goalkeeper, 22 years old and 1.87 meters tall Sergi

Puig

Herrera has committed to next season with the SD

Ponferradina, as reported by the Bercian entity.

The player from Premiá de Mar (Barcelona), who comes from the UD Las Palmas, with whose subsidiary team he competed last season, completes the goal of the blue and white team, which had previously joined the Colombian Lucho García, from Deportivo de La Coruña, and the Iranian international Amir Abedzadeh, from the Portuguese Maritime.

Puig completed his training at the quarry of the FC Barcelona, in which it progressed until reaching its subsidiary, with which it debuted in Second Division B in the 16/17 campaign.

Later he lived two experiences on loan from CE Hospitalet and UB Conquense and in the 19/20 season he returned to FC Barcelona B, with which he qualified to play the promotion phase to LaLiga SmartBank.

In the summer of 2020 he finished his cycle in the Barça team and joined the UD Las Palmas, competing with his affiliate in the bronze category where he participated in 19 games conceding 18 goals.