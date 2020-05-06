In January 2018, Ivan he was just another young goalkeeper who dreamed of starting, then being called up for the national team and then coveted by big clubs. A year and a half later, all this and a little more happened in the life of the young man who saw his life change radically after changing the Guarani’s base for that of Ponte Preta and assuming the title vacancy left by Aranha. Today, Ivan is one of the most promising goalkeepers in Brazilian football.

The greatest moment of his career would be in Tokyo, during the Olympics. He was the most highly rated for the team headed by André Jardine, but the new coronavirus meant that the dream of the boy born in Piracicaba was postponed, but not canceled. “Yes, there was a sadness (postponement of the Games), because we expected this competition a lot, we had a preparation for this, but we know that we cannot change this situation. I need to continue working hard so that next year I will have this opportunity again. “said the goalkeeper in an interview with state.

Clubs in France and Portugal, in addition to the big ones in Brazil, have already tried to get him out of Ponte Preta. Corinthians, Grêmio and Palmeiras probed him, but he remains in the Campinas team and guarantees he is in no hurry to move on. “For the time being I only care about the four lines, I leave this part of speculation or something like that for my businessmen to take care of. My head is turned to the Paulista Championship and Ponte Preta”, assured the young man who has called attention since his debut as holder. Ivan’s first game as a starter was on January 17, 2018, when Ponte Preta defeated Corinthians, from Tite, by 1 to 0. Detail: Ivan took a penalty taken by Jadson and left the stadium as the best on the pitch . From then on, it was just joy, completed with the call for the Brazilian team on August 16, 2019, for friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

“It was possible to assimilate everything that happened. It was a whirlwind of things, but you can already get an idea. I have always worked to have the best performance, whether in training or in games. I do my best to reap the best, so I believe that this recognition is the result of hard work and a lot of good things to come “, explained the goalkeeper, who spent the last weeks in a farm in the city of Piracicaba with his family.

The challenge in recent weeks has been to keep training strong, without being discouraged by the postponement of the Olympics and the fact of not knowing when he will play again. “I can do some types of work, yes. I try to do it accompanied by one person just to kick the ball in my direction. Ponte has collaborated with distance training, but that intensity of training in the CT with the companions I am really missing” .

Ivan has seen the discussion about the return of Brazilian football. He expects officials to be cautious about the right time to send athletes back to the pitch. “This is a serious and delicate matter. If there is any risk to the people involved, whether it be us, employees or fans, the authorities will not release it. So when everything is right, we will go into the field with more tranquility and without fear of contamination, thinking only about football “, he said.

As the Paulista Federation and the clubs have already informed that Paulistão will continue, Ivan will return in a great challenge. Ponte is the last placed in the list of the worst teams in the State and would be downgraded at this time. The team looks like seven points, followed by Botafogo (8), Oeste, Água Santa and Ituano (all with 10). The two worst will be demoted and only two rounds remain.

“I believe that we will get out of this situation. We need to return with everything. We all know the qualities of the Ponte players,” he said, showing confidence that, even, his rise would not be hampered by a fall in the State.

A curious and somewhat funny fact that could have changed Ivan’s life is that he was a goalkeeper who, incredible as it may seem, was afraid to be hit hard. Something that was a problem for him in the past, today is a laughing matter. “I was a little afraid of short-range shooting at point-blank range. Then there was a day when my goalkeeper coach tied my hands back and made me defend without my hands (laughs). After that day, I didn’t have more problems, “he said.

