Marcos won the “saint” in his name years after his debut for Palmeiras. On May 16, 1992, at just 18 years old, the archer made his first appearance in the main team in a friendly match against Esportiva Guaratinguetá, which ended 4-0 for alviverde. The goals were scored by Toninho Cecílio, Márcio, Edu Marangon and Biro, but, the most important for the then young archer: it was not leaked.

São Marcos is one of the biggest idols of the club and he got bust in his honor (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

The athlete would only defend the goal again on March 30, 1996, four years after that friendly, when the score was the same against XV de Jaú, for the Paulista Championship. He replaced Velloso in the final minutes of the match.

However, Marcos considers his real debut for Palmeiras on May 19 of that year, against Botafogo-SP, also for the state. At Palestra Itália, the match was again a 4-0 defeat, with a penalty kick from the player, who started as a starter. Marcão’s absolute title, however, came only in 1999. With a bruise, Velloso needed be replaced and the archer was chosen by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, remembering that Palmeiras still had Sérgio as an option. It was in this year, then, that Marcos won the nickname of saint during the dispute of the Copa Libertadores, the only one won by alviverde in its entire history.

He performed several miracles, took decisive penalties, including against the biggest rival Corinthians, and was a key player during the title campaign. In addition to this, the most important of his career, Marcos also won Mercosur, Brazilian, Brazilian Cup, Champions Cup, Serie B, Rio-São Paulo Tournament and São Paulo Championships.

Throughout his career, Marcos was at Palmeiras. From that May 16, 92, 28 years ago, until his last match, on September 18, 2011, there were 532 official matches, only being surpassed by Leão, with 617. It is still worth remembering, of course, the fifth championship won with Felipão and the Brazilian team in 2002.

Currently, owner of a beer brand, Cerveja 12, in reference to the number of the shirt he wore at Palmeiras, he also remains a big fan of the club, participating in heated discussions on social networks and pinning rivals with the good humor for which he is known in sports.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga