Goalkeeper Juan Soriano terminates his contract with Sevilla

06/15/2021 at 12:34 PM CEST

.

The goalkeeper Juan Soriano will cease to belong to the discipline of Sevilla on June 30, the club in which he was formed and in whose first team he played eleven games, four in the League, six in the Copa del Rey and one in European competition, in the season 2018-2019, the Seville entity reported on Tuesday.Juan Soriano He was on loan this last season at Malaga after doing so in the previous one at Leganés, a club where he played fourteen games and where he ended up after the Moroccan signing for Sevilla. Yassine Bono.

Formed in the lower echelons, the Benacazón goalkeeper consolidated himself in the Sevilla quarry, proclaiming himself champion of the Copa del Rey Juvenil in 2014, hence making the jump to Sevilla Atlético until reaching the first team in 2018-2019, the campaign in which he formed part of the first template.

Sevilla thanked “the dedication and services provided to Juan Soriano“and he has wished him” all the luck in the world in his new football stage.