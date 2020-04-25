Goalkeeper Denis revealed on Friday that he regretted staying at São Paulo until 2017. In an interview with ESPN Brasil, the player, currently in the Gil Vicente, from Portugal, said that he should have the opportunity to act in Europe sooner.

Rogério Ceni’s reserve between the years 2009 and 2015, Denis was unsuccessful in 2016 when he inherited the São Paulo goal spot, after the idol’s retirement, and ended up transferring to Figueirense.

“During these nine years in São Paulo, some proposals came up. I had a survey. At the time, Juvenal (Juvêncio), president of São Paulo, never said that I would leave, because he was close to Rogério stopping and they were working for me to enter. Some players, Rogério himself saying he was there for so long, to stay and not leave. He had other opportunities and I preferred, talking to everyone, businessman, family and President Juvenal, to continue in São Paulo “, said the goalkeeper, who played 173 games by the Morumbi team.

“Now speaking today is easy, but at the time it was a choice that I had. I was in a big club, with the prospect of playing and starting. It was difficult to decide on an exit. If it were today, it is difficult to speak for everything that happened, I even regret not having left before, because I think that if I left before São Paulo my story would be totally different. People would remember only the good things that happened. Today I regret a little that I didn’t leave before, but I say again that everything I went through in São Paulo was an apprenticeship and I have a huge affection for the club. “

With “great gratitude for São Paulo”, the athlete, 32, recognizes that it was a complicated mission to succeed an idol of the club. “It was difficult for someone to enter and play in Rogério’s place. But I am very happy for my time. My cycle at São Paulo is over and I have to follow my career and dream of playing. That’s what I’m doing.”

