Goalkeeper Broun denies victory to Huachipato

05/06/2021 at 04:06 CEST

The Huachipato made the Argentine goalkeeper figure Rosario Central Jorge Broun, who at 92 and 94 minutes stopped him two clear goal options and thus gave him the draw 1-1 to his team, who played with 10 most of the game, on the third day of Group A of the South American Cup. At the end of the commitment, those led by Juan José Luvera turned to the attack and had repeated chances to take the three points, but the goalkeeper’s reactions to a dribble from the midfielder Nicolás Baeza and a header from Cris Martínez left the score equal in which was a real game.

The first goal came after half an hour at the midfielder’s feet Javier Altamirano, who took advantage of the assistance of winger Franco Mazzanti and defined calmly in the area between the defenders of the Rosario team. Huachipato was more than the visit, of solid rudeness and order in the development of the game.

But after 60 minutes, those from Talcahuano began to falter and suffered multiple counterattacks, the one commanded by Alan Marinelli being lethal, just entered at 63 minutes, who ended up in a center connected head-on by Diego zabala At 67, he evened things out at the Sausalito Stadium in Viña del Mar.

From now on, the commitment was back and forth, with a good performance by goalkeeper Gabriel Castellón who deflected direct shots to his goal after the explosive counterattacks of those led by ‘el Kily’ González. Despite handling the ball for most of the game, with 68% in possession after the final whistle, Huachipato could not face a rival who at 10 minutes he had one less player after the expulsion of forward Luca Martínez for a double yellow.

With this result, the Chilean team maintained the first position in Group A with 5 points and only one goal against in three games, while Rosario Central is second with four units. It should be remembered that in the new tournament format, only the team that finishes at the top of each group advances to the next phase.