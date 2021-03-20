Goalkeeper Bono dresses up as a superhero and gives Sevilla a point on the last play

The Moroccan goalkeeper of the Seville Bonus, what went up to finish off the last corner of the game, gave a point to his team before Valladolid (1-1), which was an important setback for the Blanquivioleta team, which once again lost a victory in the final stages.

The Andalusian team came out to press and control the ball. He made clear from the beginning his ambition and his hunger to continue growing. And already in minute 5 Papu Gomez tried to surprise Robert with a strong shot that the local goal cleared, forcing the defense to prolong the action to prevent a new shot.

Valladolid showed temperance, looking for speed after recoveries and covering the spaces that Sevilla created with the arrival on the wings. The control of the Nervionenses was becoming more and more intense, but they could not finish and create real danger in the white and violet area.

Those of Sergio Gonzalez They barely had the ball and, when it was in their possession, Sevilla pressed, thus nullifying any creative and combinative capacity of the locals. They were not able to break the scheme proposed by Julen lopetegui, although they did not stop trying.

In fact, the Valladolid people did not lose faith in their game, they increased the intensity, the pressure and that allowed them to enjoy several minutes of control, although they found no reward, since the Andalusian rear remained attentive to local incursions and did not grant options.

The impudence of Real Valladolid led to a play that, after being reviewed by the VAR, ended in a penalty after the demolition of Weissman for Diego Carlos, inside the Sevilla area, when trying to prevent the Israeli striker from finishing with his head. Orellana was in charge, once again, to transform the maximum penalty and raise the first goal to the scoreboard.

With that advantage, Real Valladolid gained more confidence and maintained the intensity and pressure in search of another goal. As for Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui gave entry to Ocampos Y Acuna as revulsive, but his team could not feel comfortable on the pitch.

That led to two other changes in the Sevilla ranks, De Jong Y Rakitic for Rekik Y Gudelj, to promote more creativity and completion in attack. Indeed, Rakitic was the first to seek the equalizer with a shot that stopped, without difficulty, the local goal.

Real Valladolid was a compact block and kept its defensive concentration. Sergio, to favor that union between the lines, brought freshness in the center of the field with Michel Y Fede San Emeterio, aware that Sevilla was going to push harder, as it happened.

The Andalusians were safer and more reached the white and violet area, with Ocampos as a reference. On the right wing, he began to create danger and, in one of his centers, he found De Jong, whose launch repelled a stick, preventing the visitor’s goal.

The game was still open. The fear of losing what was achieved was logical among local players, who had to withdraw before the push of Seville and surrender to the maximum in the defensive plane. Lateral centers could be a problem and this had already hurt Valladolid too many times.

But It was Bono, the Sevillian goalkeeper, who once again left the Blanquivioleta team frozen with a powerful shot after a chaotic corner in which Valladolid did not act forcefully, leaving the ball dead, and the visiting goalkeeper tied the match.