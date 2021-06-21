Goal of Memphis Depay in the Macedonia vs Netherlands of the Eurocup (Video)

At minute 25, after a counterattack that began with a sweep from Blind, the Netherlands team opened the scoring. Memphis Depay pushed the ball with assistance from Doney malen, PSV attacker.

As budgeted before the game, those led by Frank de Boer They would have control of the ball and despite the absences that the team has, they have managed to generate danger in the rival area.

Macedonia knows that despite achieving the three points its aspirations to classify as one of the best third parties are null, according to the tiebreaker criterion of the UEFA

Despite that, Macedonia wants a victory, so the Dutch team will take advantage of this as they have fast players on offense. The result is the least for the Netherlands team, remembering that they have their ticket secured to the second round and they will not be able to change their position in their group.