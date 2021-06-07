Goal by Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona in Mexico vs the United States in the final of the Nations League

Not two minutes passed when Mckenzie made a mistake at the start and gave it to Jesús Mnauel Corona, who was attentive to the error and shot at the first post to beat Steffen at minute 1

The Mexican team he pressed from minute 1, causing defensive errors in the United States defense. Mexico will have to know how to keep the advantage in the next few minutes.

Beyond the little sporting prize that the tournament represents, both teams know that this duel represents something else, knowing that it will be the only occasion that they will measure forces with all their figures before the qualifiers.

Mexico wants to continue its positive winning streak of finals over the United States in recent years, as the Stars and Stripes have lost four games in this instance.