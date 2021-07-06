Goal by Federico Chiesa in Spain vs Italy (Video)

Despite Spain’s dominance, after a well-executed counterattack started by Donnarumma, immobile, Insigne and Chiesa, Italy took the lead in the 59th minute.

Roberto Mancini he knows that he has a tough test if he wants to reach the final and continue his streak of matches without knowing defeat. As was already budgeted, Spain was going to be the team that would handle the ball, but Italy has created danger every time they have the ball.

Also read: Chivas already knows the millionaire price of Efraín Álvarez; renewed with the Galaxy

Spain He left many doubts in his past matches, since, despite achieving victory, there were lapses in the match where he was outmatched and had no match management, something that the squad will take advantage of. Azzurra.

Chiesa had the ones that Oyarzabal and Ferrán had, but he put her in. Italy wins 1-0 but there are still 30 ‘to go pic.twitter.com/z7ZCeUJcl2 – Tomiconcina (@ Tomiconcina1) July 6, 2021

Also read: Chivas: Uriel Antuna wants to follow in the footsteps of JJ Macías and go to the Old Continent

The Spanish National Team will seek to reach its third final in the last 20 years and achieve its fourth euro cup, while Italy has played two finals in this century, both with the same result, seeing their rival lift the trophy,