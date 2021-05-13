Goal by Andrés Guardado at Real Betis vs Eibar

Andrew Saved scored his first goal of the season with the Real Betis. A great play from Diego Lainez, who connected with his compatriot so that the Atlas youth squad hit him from outside the area and opened the scoring after four minutes.

Without a doubt, an important goal for the Sevillian team, since after obtaining the three points, they reached 57 units, beating Real Sociedad by one points and leaving Villarreal behind by five.

Guarded has become a key part of Manuel Pellegrini, so he has tried to alternate between the bench and the starting eleven, considering that at 34, he has more physical wear and tear.

For his part, this is Diego Lainez’s second assist in La Liga, recalling that the first was a few months ago with an old acquaintance, Gudo Rodríguez.