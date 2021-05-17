Goal 100 with Juve and a Lamborghini

05/17/2021 at 9:48 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Paulo Dybala wanted to celebrate his 100th goal with Juventus in Turin in style. In the match against Sassuolo, the Argentine forward scored what would be his fourth goal in Serie A this season, one very bad numbers for Dybala in which it is one of his worst seasons at the scorer level since his arrival at the ‘Vecchia Signora’.

Even so, with this goal the footballer achieved a hundred goals with the Juventus jersey after 252 games behind their backs. The constant injuries and lack of minutes have weighed down the Argentine’s performance this year in a somewhat atypical season for him.

On the other hand, it seems that the footballer is completely recovered and smiles again. Proof of this is transmitted in the recent purchase of a luxurious Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. Car that the footballer wanted to share with his followers on social networks.

After visiting the Ferrari headquarters, Cristiano Ronaldo also bought a car for 1.6 million euros. A few days later, the Argentine and teammate at Juventus in Turin now responds with another car, perhaps in celebration of his hundred goals as a ‘bianconero’.