“Goal # 1 is to walk on my own”

The American Golfer Tiger Woods He spoke for the first time about his rehabilitation process after the serious car accident he suffered last February, and admitted that it was being the hardest and most painful of all that he has had to overcome due to injuries.

Woods, in an interview with the publication Golf digest, the first since he suffered the accident on the outskirts of The Angels on February 23, he points out that “everything has been different.”

The winner of 15 ‘majors’ remembers that he knows perfectly the rehabilitation processes that are experienced with injuries, but none had been as painful as what he has had to experience now after the accident.

Woods did not respond to a specific question about whether he hopes to return to active competition in the immediate future.

The accident suffered by Woods came while he was recovering from a back operation he underwent on December 23, his fifth surgery in the same area of ​​the body, which had already raised doubts about having been able to compete in the Masters.

Now the great challenge for Woods is to overcome the serious injuries that the car accident left him in the right leg, the most affected. “The number one goal is to walk on my own,” he says.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities concluded that Woods was speeding when he crossed into the opposite lane of the road and finally hit a tree at a speed greater than 112 kilometers per hour, double the established.

The injuries revealed by the doctors of the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was first treated, they were diagnosed as open fractures in the tibia and fibula of the right leg, which required immediate surgery.

He was later transferred to another Los Angeles hospital before he could be discharged and returned home to South Florida last March to continue his rehabilitation.

Since then, Woods has only published one photo, on April 23, in which he appears with crutches and a cast on the lower part of his right leg while he was with his dog in his backyard.

Another photo appeared last week with him without the cast, but with a compression sock on his leg.

“My physical therapy has kept me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now: walking on my own. Taking one step at a time,” Woods said.

Woods knows more than anyone about rehabilitation processes since not only has he had to overcome back operations, but he also had five more knee operations, including one in which they had to do a complete reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament that cost him miss nine months of competition.

Woods, 45, a winner of 82 PGA Tour tournaments, also acknowledges that the support received in and out of golf has been “incredible” and helpful.