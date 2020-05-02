Equity indices continue to rise, neglecting the economic impact of the coronavirus and the poor performance of the last known macro data in Europe, industrial production in December, which have led the Euro to depreciate against the USD (-1% in the week and> -3% in 2020) until the lows of May 2017. The Dax is the European index that is recovering the most, and is already at historical highs, supported by less concern about the situation in China and the depreciation of the Euro. In the US, meanwhile, the indices continue to reach all-time highs in a week with hardly any macro benchmarks, and supported by the favorable evolution of business results (compared to previously revised downward estimates).

In the US, the CPI i.a. It rebounded + 2.5%, at highs since October 2018 and the underlying rate + 2.3%, yielding compared to recent months, data in line with the Fed’s inflation target of around 2% but with the possibility of punctually overcome this level. With a fully performing economy and exchanges, the preliminary February University of Michigan Consumer Confidence beat forecasts and the 100-point mark, approaching all-time highs, while January retail sales kept pace. growth of the previous month.

This week the first data for February begin to be published, already impacted by the outbreak of Coronavirus. We highlight the February PMIs in the US, the Eurozone and Japan. They are expected to remain stable in the US and fall moderately in Europe after the January rebound.

Regarding the season of results, the positive balance remains, although on forecasts that had previously been revised downwards notably. To date, 76% of companies that make up the S&P 500 have published, with 66% surprising positively in revenues, which advance + 4.2% (vs. + 4.1% and consensus) and 71% surprising favorably in EPS (19% below), + 2.9% (vs. -0.3% and consensus). In the case of the Stoxx 600, the number of companies that have presented results is 20%, with 59% surpassing revenue and 52% above EPS (39% below). Revenues are falling -1% and EPS -6% vs. 4Q 18. We recall that the key to these results is in the guidelines offered by companies for 2020 in order to check whether the consensus forecasts for EPS growth close to double digits (just revised downwards) are reasonable or if, on the contrary, the current valuations prove demanding.

Regarding the major focus of instability, the coronavirus, it should be noted that with the change in methodology, the number of those infected has increased significantly to more than 64,000, with 1,369 deaths. The impact, although it is estimated to be limited globally, will affect (initially in a timely manner and with a foreseeable later recovery in “v”) the Chinese economy at least in 1Q20.

On the other hand, attention to the results will continue to turn to Europe, whose evolution so far has not been as favorable as that of the United States. This Monday we have the US markets closed, to celebrate President’s Day. In this context, the new highs on Wall Street and the strong advances in other indexes suggest complacent stock markets, especially as TIRs and commodities continue to press down and do not seem to do the same reading at the limited impact level of the coronavirus in the business cycle.

Even though we continue to think that the stock market is the asset that presents the best return-risk binomial in the medium term, we consider that certain profit taking is logical considering the demanding levels reached and that new risks arise. Both the macro data and the estimated EPS can suffer in the short term, which we believe will give buying opportunities at more attractive prices.