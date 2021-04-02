“Go to your country, you fucking Moor”

Agents of the Local Police of Valencia have arrested three men, between 22 and 36 years old, as alleged perpetrators of crimes of hatred, injury and damage after attacking this Friday morning a married couple who run a greengrocer in the Benicalap neighborhood of the city.

The events occurred around 9 a.m., when the 092 room required the presence of a patrol to go to a street in this neighborhood, where, apparently, a group of young people was attacking the owner of an establishment, as reported by the City Council in a statement.

Upon arriving at the scene, the patrol of the Fifth District Unit detained one of the men, who had abrasions and a torn shirt, who has denied his connection to the assault.

“Shitty Moor”

Thanks to citizen collaboration, the Local Police patrol has located in the vicinity two other young people, one of whom, when asked about the events, has responded to the agents: “In my neighborhood no shitty Moor catches my attention. “

Next, the agents have interviewed the couple that runs the establishment and they presented various lesions.

The owner of the greengrocer had a blow to the cheekbone and leg damage, while his wife has declared to have also received blows, for which both have been transferred to the Hospital La Fe in Valencia.

The couple told the agents that this morning three young people entered the establishment without any intention of buying and addressed the owner with an aggressive and contemptuous tone, whom they called a “shitty Moor” and pronouncing phrases like “go to your country” or “you are worth nothing” and they have started to throw the fruit on the ground.

Punching and kicking

Subsequently, it appears that a struggle between the owner and one of the detainees adding the other two men who have also been arrested.

The three detainees have given kicking, punching and elbowing the marriage and they have continued abroad with the aggression and throwing away the exposed goods, according to the account of several witnesses who have witnessed the events.

A National Police patrol who has collaborated in the transfer of one of the detainees.

City council support

The Councilor for Citizen Protection in the Valencia City Council, Aarón Cano, has transferred its support to the attacked marriage and that of the Local Police and the town hall.

“Today they have insulted us, attacked and despised everyone and everyone, to those of us who fight every day to banish manifestations of hatred, xenophobia and racism from our society, “Cano lamented.

The councilor has also warned that “the aggression that this marriage has suffered on our streets is evidence of the real danger that have very specific manifestations, fortunately a minority in our society, and a discourse that attacks and violates fundamental human rights “.

Cano finally asserted that the consistory “will not consent” this type of action, which, he warned, “has no place in this society.”