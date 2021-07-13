Go to work in Canada

MEXICO CITY.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), which constantly promotes job opportunities, this time announced on its employment portal the offer of 30 places to work in L ‘Etang-du-Nord, Grande-Entre and Quebec, Canada, during three months.

People who want to participate this time do not need English proficiency, although they do need a basic level and minimum secondary studies, and neither gender nor age range was specified.

The main tasks they will perform are cleaning both work areas and equipment used, packaging, unloading of product, in addition to labeling and supervising the labeling of products.

The days will be 40 hours and the salary of 11.07 Canadian dollars per hour, that is, 176.40 Mexican pesos.

Those interested in occupying one of the positions, must go personally to the offices of the National Employment Service.

