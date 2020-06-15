Despite the fact that many are thinking of crab soup, the woman must release them since it is illegal to eat them hunt them this season

By: Web Writing

Florida.- A woman of Florida He was greatly surprised when trying to go out to his backyard and discover that he had been invaded by dozens of blue crabs who apparently hid there to protect themselves from the rain.

Despite the fact that blue crabs They are edible and in fact people consume them regularly, this woman must release them because it is illegal at this time to kill or raise them for consumption.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission of FloridaStarting July 1, it will be illegal to eat or collect or do anything else with them because it is the mating season for crabs.