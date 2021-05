Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Graffiti Kings NFT’s crash with RPlanet on Saturday night at 8pm left a lot of people very disappointed when it sold out in just 10 seconds.

Here, Blockleader’s Jillian Godsil talks to Darren King, the man behind Graffiti Kings, NFT, and world domination.

For more information, visit their website.

Written by Jillian Godsil on May 6, 2021