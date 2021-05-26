Go get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Uber and do not pay if the trip is less than $ 25 dollars



If you get a two-dose vaccine, you can ride Uber back and forth on both occasions.

To end the pandemic it is very important that people receive their vaccines against Covid-19, so Uber began on Monday to take people back and forth to receive their doses to be immunized against Covid-19.

In collaboration with the White House, the transportation company launched a travel program to promote vaccination, offering Americans a discount of up to $ 25 for each round trip to a vaccination center.

People who have booked an appointment to get vaccinated can request a ride through the Uber app and They will pay nothing if the trip costs less than $ 25, or they will receive a discount of $ 25the company explained.

And for those who apply vaccines that require two inoculations, they can have the same benefit on both occasions, since Uber will pay a maximum of $ 100 per passenger as part of the program.

A company spokesperson noted that drivers will receive full payment for the trip and that they do not have an estimate of the number of vaccination trips they expect to grant.

Lyft also wants to help the American population get vaccinated and has said that Customers who book a trip for that reason will receive a $ 15 discount per service.

The travel promotions are based on vaccination programs that both companies launched late last year to help vulnerable communities that lack access to healthcare and transportation.

Uber and Lyft know the importance of protecting the population against Covid-19 and their efforts come at a time when both companies are trying to get their drivers and passengers to travel again, to return to activities as soon as possible and safely reactivate the economy.

President Joe Biden announced the partnership with Uber and Lyft two weeks ago, in an effort to push vaccination against Covid-19 as demand for vaccines has waned.

The President Has A Goal For 70% Of American Adults To Get Vaccinated By July 4, so that the country can celebrate Independence Day with small meetings.

In many states different companies and authorities are offering incentives, from food, scholarships, money and even the possibility of winning the lottery, to get more Americans to be immunized against Covid-19.

